SmackDown kicked off after a tribute to the late Pat Patterson and Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Paul Heyman were out first for an in-ring interview. Reigns and Uso were set to face Otis and Kevin Owens in a tag match later tonight after KO called Roman out last week.

Kayla Braxton was conducting the interview and Reigns called her an amateur whose biggest moment was this interview after she asked him if he was scared of Owens. She then asked if Roman was manipulating Uso and Reigns denied, throwing shade at Kayla again and told Heyman to 'handle it'.

Heyman stepped in and started spouting FOX's ratings for SmackDown since Reigns' return before Kevin Owens interrupted them. Owens challenged Roman to a title match at TLC or even right then. Reigns accepted but then walked out of the ring, saying that he wasn't a savage and would wait till the right time.

Owens called out to Reigns as he was walking away and called him a 'b*tch', not a gentleman'.

Backstage, Uso was furious and apologized for stepping out of line before. Roman said that he still loved him but also that his actions would have consequences.

Bayley vs. Natalya on SmackDown

Bayley had the upper hand early on and Natalya was caught on the ropes as The Role Model landed a huge kick through the ropes. Bianca Belair was on commentary and Bayley got in her face, allowing Natalya to recover and take her out from behind.

Back on SmackDown after a break, Natalya locked in the sharpshooter and Bayley tapped out. Belair was celebrating at ringside and mocked the former SmackDown Women's champ for the loss.

Result: Natalya def. Bayley

Match rating: C

We got a short but heartfelt tribute to Pat Patterson before SmackDown continued. A tribute match was scheduled to honor Patterson who was the first-ever Intercontinental Champion.

