Bayley claims she loves former WWE star

Bayley recently claimed that she loved a former WWE star on social media. The veteran saved Lyra Valkyria from an attack by The Judgment Day last Monday night on RAW.

Ad

Sonya Deville used to be the leader of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on RAW. However, the veteran's time in the promotion came to a surprising end in February 2025 after the company elected not to renew her contract. Deville recently shared a photo with her spouse on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

"More In love with you every single day … so grateful for you … @fit_toniberenato 🖤🖤🖤," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bayley responded to the post on Instagram and noted that she loved them both. You can check out the former champion's comment in the image below.

"I love you guys too," she wrote.

The Role Model sent a heartfelt message to Deville on social media. [Image credit: Sonya Deville's Instagram]

The 35-year-old recently lost a number one contender's match to The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. However, Lyra Valkyria defeated Rodriguez this past Monday night on RAW to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship by winning a tournament earlier this year.

Ad

Former WWE writer claims Bayley is turning into Natalya

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Bayley was turning into Natalya on WWE's roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast earlier this month, Russo compared the two WWE Superstars. He noted that The Role Model was losing too many matches and claimed she was on a similar career path to Natalya.

Ad

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? She is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya." [From 45:59 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

The former leader of Damage CTRL transferred from SmackDown to RAW earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any plans for the veteran at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback