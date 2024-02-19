Bayley continues to fire shots at WWE ahead of RAW

Bayley has continued to fire shots today on social media ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. This Monday will be the final edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia.

The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40. The 34-year-old seemingly was planning on facing Rhea Ripley when she overheard her former Damage CTRL stablemates plotting to betray her.

She got ahead of it and announced WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY as her opponent at WrestleMania 40. SKY and The Kabuki Warriors attacked Bayley on a recent edition of SmackDown, but she fought them off with a pipe. Dakota Kai has claimed that she was unaware of the plan to betray her former leader and tried to apologize to The Role Model in this past Friday's edition of blue brand.

Ahead of this week's edition of RAW, the SmackDown star took to social media to deliver a four-word message. She reacted to fan art of her with the WWE Women's Champion and responded by noting that she is the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

The veteran has previously noted that being left off WrestleMania promotional materials by WWE has been bothering her.

"THE ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER," she wrote.

WWE veteran believes Bayley's former stablemate will turn heel

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Dakota Kai will eventually betray Bayley but thinks the company should drag it out for maximum effect.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the legend discussed the ongoing Damage CTRL storyline on SmackDown. Mantell noted that everyone expects Kai to betray the Women's Royal Rumble winner but added that it would have more impact if they took their time with the story.

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and had a great run as a heel faction. However, the group has now become fractured, and it will be fascinating to see who walks out of WrestleMania 40 as the WWE Women's Champion in April.

