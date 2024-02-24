Bayley, Dakota Kai, and several others react to released WWE star's personal update

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and several other WWE Superstars have taken to social media to react to a released superstar's personal update.

Dakota Kai has not competed in a match since May 2023. The former champion suffered a torn ACL, but has been seen alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates as she recovers from the injury. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble 2024 match, but overheard The Kabuki Warriors and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky plotting to betray her. The Role Model was ready for the attack and fought off Damage CTRL with a pipe. Kai has since tried to claim that she had nothing to do with Damage CTRL's betrayal, but her friendship with the group's former leader is now fractured.

Aliyah was released by the company last September and did not make a single appearance on WWE television in 2023. She has not competed in a match since Raquel Rodriguez and her lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL on the September 12, 2022 edition of RAW.

The former superstar took to Instagram today to provide a life update along with some stunning photos. She noted "Life's a beach" and appears to be doing quite well following her departure from the company.

Bayley, Carmella, and Natalya commented on Aliyah's post. Dakota Kai, Damian Priest, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, and many more stars liked her post on Instagram as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Aliyah's update on Instagram.

Former WWE manager comments on the storyline between Bayley and Dakota Kai on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes Dakota Kai will eventually betray her former stablemate but thinks the company should drag it out for as long as they can.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show this month, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell noted that everyone expects Kai to betray the Women's Royal Rumble winner. Mantell suggested the company stretch it out for as long as they can to make it more impactful.

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last July by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch and went on to cash in to become champion at WWE SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see which superstar walks out of WrestleMania 40 as the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

