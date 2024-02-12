Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and more WWE stars share predictions for Super Bowl 2024

Several WWE Superstars have made predictions ahead of the Super Bowl tonight between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The wrestling world is still reeling from the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference this past Thursday night in Las Vegas. Cody Rhodes interrupted The Rock and Roman Reigns and made it known that he would be challenging The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Rhodes claimed that Reigns' family would be ashamed of him, which offended The Rock. The Great One slapped The American Nightmare in the face to begin the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of the Super Bowl tonight in Las Vegas, WWE shared a video of several superstars sharing their picks to win tonight's football game. R-Truth, Baron Corbin, Carlito, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, Samantha Irvin, and Byron Saxton picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Otis, and Jey Uso picked the 49ers to emerge victorious. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

Former WWE manager comments on the storyline between Bayley and Dakota Kai

Bayley and Dakota Kai are original members of the Damage CTRL faction, but it appears the group has become fractured on WWE SmackDown.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was going to speak about her departure from Damage CTRL this past Friday night but was quickly interrupted by Dakota Kai. The injured superstar claimed that she had to visit the doctors, and that was why she was not around to help Bayley last week.

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors then surrounded The Role Model in the ring. However, Dakota Kai grabbed a steel chair, and the heels retreated.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell suggested the promotion play it slow if Dakota Kai is going to ultimately betray Bayley down the line:

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Baykey, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

Fans have reacted favorably to Dakota Kai's babyface turn so far. It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the weeks ahead.

