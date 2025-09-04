  • home icon
Bayley drops blockbuster tease amid WWE exit speculation

By JP David
Modified Sep 04, 2025 12:31 GMT
Bayley is a WWE Superstar (Photo via: WWE.com)

Amid speculation about a possible departure from WWE, Bayley dropped a massive tease on social media. The Role Model is seemingly in a transition period, possibly introducing a new gimmick following a series of vignettes.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's Insight earlier this year, the four-time WWE Women's Champion expressed her disappointment at getting removed from the WrestleMania 41 card. She also revealed that her contract is set to expire next year.

Due to her ties with Mercedes Mone, famously known as Sasha Banks in WWE, some are speculating about her exit from the biggest wrestling company in the world. The former Damage CTRL leader recently blacked out her social media, prompting assumptions about her status.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Bayley shared a video of her heel turn from 2019, when she attacked Becky Lynch with a chair. She aligned herself with Banks that night, leading to her first stint as a villain.

This was shared on Instagram. (Photo: @itsmebayley on IG)

Following her failure to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship and fallout with Lyra Valkyria, the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion has teased a new character who has a kind of split personality.

Her recent vignettes showed herself hearing voices and revisiting her previous gimmicks like "The Hugger," "Ding Dong Hello," and "The Role Model."

Bayley reacts to Adam Pearce's update on her return

On Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria asked Adam Pearce about an update on Bayley. The RAW general manager confirmed that he spoke to the missing WWE star, who is set to return "soon."

However, it seems like The Role Model doesn't know anything about what Pearce was talking about. She reposted Valyria's segment with The Judgment Day and Pearce on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a one-word bewildered reaction.

"Huh?" the four-time WWE Women's Champion tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model returns to RAW soon, especially with Valkyria outnumbered by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Her reaction also points to the split personality gimmick she has been teasing, since one of her could have been the one who spoke to Pearce.

