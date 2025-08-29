Bayley issues public statement after former WWE World Champion makes interesting allegation

Grand Slam women's champion Bayley is seemingly having an identity crisis based on the vignettes that have been airing on WWE RAW. She recently released a statement after a former World Champion made some interesting points about what's happening to her.After her fallout with Lyra Valkyria, the four-time women's champion has been having some internal problems with her character. Her vignettes have been showing some of her previous reiterations like &quot;The Hugger,&quot; &quot;Ding Dong&quot; and &quot;The Role Model.&quot; Dolph Ziggler discussed what is happening with Bayley on a recent episode of Busted Open Podcast with Bubba Ray Dudley. The Hall of Famer suggested the possibility of the former Damage CTRL leader blaming herself for what is happening with her, while Ziggler thought the idea was crazy before agreeing that it might be real.In a post on her Instagram stories, the current RAW star shared a screenshot of the discussion between Bubba Ray and Ziggler. She seemingly agreed with their take, pointing out that someone was at fault, with a hint that it could be herself. &quot;We all know where it went wrong!!!!!!!!!!! It is your fault,&quot; Bayley wrote. This was shared on @itsmebayley IG stories. (Photo: @itsmebayley on IG)Bayley's new character has created intrigue among members of the WWE universe, especially with the possibility of an unhinged character or even a split personality gimmick. Bayley teases match with popular WWE RAW starAmid her identity crisis, Bayley has been dropping cryptic messages on social media. She has posted images of her previous gimmicks, as well as telling herself to get up. One fan commented on her post, tagging RAW general manager Adam Pearce and urging him to make a match between The Role Model and Stephanie Vaquer. Bayley replied and teased the outcome of the match while also taking a shot at Booker T. &quot;I'LL WHOOP HER CANDY A** QUICKER THAN BOOKER T CAN SAY 'UGGGH,'&quot; Bayley tweeted. Vaquer is set to have a match for the vacant Women's World Champion in the future after her title match against Naomi at Clash in Paris was canceled. Naomi had to take a hiatus from WWE after announcing her pregnancy.