Bayley is electrified by male WWE Superstar's entrance; entire crowd was bouncing

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley is known for having one of the most fan-engaging entrances on the roster. Recently, however, even she was pumped by the effect of the entrance of a male superstar in Macon, Georgia. The man who swept the crowd and The Hugger at the same time was none other than Jey Uso.

Bayley posted a tweet on X showcasing a video of the crowd bouncing along to the entrance music of the Uce. The WWE Universe was also moving their hands along with Jey Uso and bombarding the arena with ‘yeet’ chants.

“A da*n party up in hereeeee. #WWEMacon @WWEUsos,” posted Bayley.

Mr. Yeet has the fans captivated with his catchphrase, which some feel started as a slur during an allegedly drunken interview. Jey Uso had just won the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship along with Cody Rhodes at Fastlane on October 7, 2023. The Uce and The American Nightmare celebrated their victory hard and reportedly had too much to drink, which resulted in Jey yelling ‘yeet’ in the middle of the press conference.

The catchphrase has caught on ever since and the WWE Universe just can’t get enough of it. Several superstars also admire the singles reputation Jey Uso has built and now, Bayley is one of them. Interestingly, while she was recording the reaction of the crowd to Mr. Yeet’s entrance while in the arena, The Hugger herself was also indulging in some backstage shenanigans.

When Bayley appreciated the SmackDown women’s locker room

During the May 10, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, fans noted that Bayley didn’t have any matches scheduled. The WWE Women’s Champion added a tweet on X saying that she was enjoying the Queen of The Ring tournament matches.

“These women are killing it and showing how important this #QueenOfTheRing tournament is. I love to be able to sit back and watch tonight #SmackDown.”

Both members of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, qualified for the next round of the tournament on May 10. while admiring the matches on the show, she also sneaked into the men's locker room to steal a PRIME drink from Logan Paul's stash.

While Bayley is enjoying other women's matches, she also has to prepare for her own title fight against Liv Morgan coming up soon. It would be interesting to see if The Role Model can successfully overcome The Queen of Extreme’s Revenge Tour and avoid being another victim.

