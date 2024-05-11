WWE Women's Champion Bayley enters Logan Paul's locker room when he's not there; steals item

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley is one of the superstars whom her colleagues and fans look up to. Titleholders are often seen getting into feuds with each other and stealing each other’s championship belts. However, The Role Model recently stole a personal item from the current United States Champion, Logan Paul.

Bayley uploaded a story on her Instagram handle, where she recorded a video of herself sneaking into Logan Paul’s locker room. She went straight to his stash of Prime drinks and took out a can for herself. The story ended abruptly, without showing her either drinking from the can or exiting the Maverick’s locker room.

You can check out a screengrab of The Role Model taking a can of Prime hydration drink from Logan Paul's locker room below:

Bayley stole a can of PRIME hydration drink from Logan Paul's locker room.

Prime is the official hydration partner of WWE and The Role Model could have easily gotten her hands on a Prime can from anywhere. However, the current Women’s Champion chose to steal one from the brand’s co-founder, Logan Paul. What was the motive behind her stealing the drink from the Maverick's locker room? Only time will tell.

What was Bayley doing on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown?

The WWE Superstars are currently busy in their quest to qualify for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament. From the women’s division of SmackDown, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill qualified for the next round (Quarterfinals) of the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament on the latest episode of the blue brand. Interestingly, while the rest of the roster was competing, Bayley took to X/Twitter and said that she was relaxing and enjoying the matches.

"These women are killing it and showing how important this #QueenOfTheRing tournament is. I love to be able to sit back and watch tonight #SmackDown," Bayley shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Perhaps, Bayley just wanted to relax while watching the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament matches, and thus, she simply helped herself and stole a can of Prime drink from Logan Paul's locker room.

It would be interesting to see what the future has in store for the current Women's Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback