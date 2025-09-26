Bayley, Liv Morgan, and more WWE stars react to Naomi's emotional pregnancy update

Bayley, Liv Morgan, and several more WWE stars reacted to Naomi's emotional pregnancy update today on social media. The Glow had to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy earlier this year.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old shared a video of an ultrasound of her baby with Jimmy Uso and noted that the child had already started kicking. Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Mickie James, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and several more stars commented on the post.

Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Karrion Kross, and more stars liked Naomi's Instagram post as well, and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars reacted to the former champion's pregnancy update today. [Image credit: Naomi on Instagram]

The popular star relinquished her title last month on WWE RAW due to her pregnancy. Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender. La Primera defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night to capture the Women's World Championship. Vaquer recently joked that the popular star had "escaped" having to face her by getting pregnant.

Popular WWE star claims Naomi has given her hope

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared that Naomi's success late in her career has given her hope.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Natalya noted that Triple H still believed in the former champion and that it gave her hope for her future. She suggested that her time in the spotlight was on the horizon as well.

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. She started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too," said Natalya.

Only time will tell when the veteran will be able to return to WWE television down the line.

