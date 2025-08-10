Bayley makes a sudden change to her social media account

WWE Superstar Bayley is having a hard time on RAW lately. Amid uncertainty about her future, she made a big change to her social media account.The Role Model missed two of the biggest events of 2025 - WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam. Although she did make her presence felt at The Biggest Party of the Summer, she ended up costing Lyra Valkyria a chance to reclaim the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch.As a result, the Bird Lady won't be able to challenge for the title as long as The Man holds it.During the recent episode of RAW, the Irishwoman told Bayley backstage that she wants nothing to do with her and that they are better off staying away from each other.Fans have since been wondering whether a feud between the two women is in the works. Some even think WWE has planted the seeds for Bayley's heel turn.Earlier today, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the former Damage CTRL leader blacked out her X account.Is she teasing a heel turn? This sudden change has left fans with more questions than answers. Fans must stay tuned to find out if The Role Model embraces the dark side again.Has Lyra Valkyria bid goodbye to the WWE Universe after her segment with Bayley?During the Coach &amp; Bro podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Lyra Valkyria is on the brink of her release from the company.&quot;Let me make a very, very bold prediction right now. Within the next six months, Lyra Valkyria will get that pink slip. She’s done. She’s finished.&quot;This comes as a surprise since the Bird Lady is seen as the future of the women's division.Now that she's no longer in the title picture, it will be interesting to see how Triple H will book her as the Clash in Paris fast approaches.A feud with Bayely could help her reach the top of the mountain.