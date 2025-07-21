  • home icon
Bayley makes surprising claim ahead of major RAW title match

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 21, 2025 22:58 GMT
The veteran will be competing in a title match tonight on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Bayley shared a surprising reaction to her WWE title match tonight on RAW. The Role Model will be teaming up with her rival to battle The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce revealed that Bayley would be teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW. The former leader of Damage CTRL reacted to the announcement with a surprising message. The 36-year-old noted that it was poetic to be given a title match in the same building where she first won the Women's Tag Team Championship in the past.

"HELL YEAH THANKS SCRAPDADDY! FINALLY GOT MY WRESTLEMANIA TITLE MATCH!!!! IN THE BUILDING THAT I FIRST WON THE WOMENS TAG TITLES. POETIC What a day," she wrote.
The veteran was supposed to team up with Valkyria at WrestleMania to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but Becky Lynch attacked her ahead of the match. The Man will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Valkyria at SummerSlam next month, and is scheduled for a proposal segment tonight on WWE RAW.

Vince Russo believes a romance angle could work for Bayley on WWE TV

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that a romantic storyline could work for Bayley on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to the former champion revealing that she wanted to do a love storyline on the Insight podcast earlier this year. The legend suggested that the storyline could work, but claimed that the company would never do it because they are too focused on wrestling.

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work [A romantic angle for Bayley]. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if The Judgment Day can retain the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight on WWE RAW.

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

