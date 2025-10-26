  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mariah May
  • Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill and others react to WWE Superstar's personal milestone

Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill and others react to WWE Superstar's personal milestone

By JP David
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:08 GMT
Bayley, Maxxine Dupri and Jade Cargill. (Photo: @itsmebayley, @maxxinedupri and @jadecargill on Instagram)
Bayley, Maxxine Dupri and Jade Cargill. (Photo: @itsmebayley, @maxxinedupri and @jadecargill on Instagram)

A current WWE star reached a personal milestone on Saturday at NXT's Halloween Havoc. Several WWE stars like Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill and more react to the massive career accomplishment.

Ad

At Halloween Havoc, Zaria defended the NXT Women's North American Championship in behalf of the injured Sol Ruca against Blake Monroe. Using Ruca as a distraction, Monroe beat Zaria to become the new champion.

It was a historic win for Monroe, who took her very first title with the company. She has only been there since June, but she already has a huge championship on her growing resume.

Blake Monroe celebrated the win in a post on her Instagram account. She shared a photo of herself with the NXT Women's North American Championship while lying on the floor or possibly a bed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"You never forget your first ❤️‍🔥," Monroe wrote.
Ad

Blake Monroe's post garnered plenty of reactions from her followers and peers. Her fellow stars commented and liked the post, which included Bayley, Maxxine Dupri and Jade Cargill, among others.

Here's a screenshot of the comments and the stars who liked the post.

Stars react to Blake Monroe&#039;s post. (Photo: blakemonroewwe on IG)
Stars react to Blake Monroe's post. (Photo: blakemonroewwe on IG)

It will be interesting to see how Blake Monroe celebrates her title win on Tuesday's episode of NXT. She has dubbed herself "The Glamour" so it could be a very glamorous celebration.

Ad

Blake Monroe ready for new beginnings in WWE

After two years in AEW, Blake Monroe left and signed with WWE. She used Mariah May for the majority of her career, but she decided to change upon signing with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Monroe explained on Busted Open After Dark earlier this month that she's moving on from the "Mariah May" name because the character is already dead. She's going to establish the "Blake Monroe" gimmick as the latest part of her evolution.

Ad
"If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can’t change it. The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we’re going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it," Monroe said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see how quickly Monroe can climb up the NXT ladder and get called up to the main roster.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications