Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill and others react to WWE Superstar's personal milestone

A current WWE star reached a personal milestone on Saturday at NXT's Halloween Havoc. Several WWE stars like Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill and more react to the massive career accomplishment.At Halloween Havoc, Zaria defended the NXT Women's North American Championship in behalf of the injured Sol Ruca against Blake Monroe. Using Ruca as a distraction, Monroe beat Zaria to become the new champion.It was a historic win for Monroe, who took her very first title with the company. She has only been there since June, but she already has a huge championship on her growing resume.Blake Monroe celebrated the win in a post on her Instagram account. She shared a photo of herself with the NXT Women's North American Championship while lying on the floor or possibly a bed. &quot;You never forget your first ❤️‍🔥,&quot; Monroe wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlake Monroe's post garnered plenty of reactions from her followers and peers. Her fellow stars commented and liked the post, which included Bayley, Maxxine Dupri and Jade Cargill, among others. Here's a screenshot of the comments and the stars who liked the post. Stars react to Blake Monroe's post. (Photo: blakemonroewwe on IG)It will be interesting to see how Blake Monroe celebrates her title win on Tuesday's episode of NXT. She has dubbed herself &quot;The Glamour&quot; so it could be a very glamorous celebration. Blake Monroe ready for new beginnings in WWEAfter two years in AEW, Blake Monroe left and signed with WWE. She used Mariah May for the majority of her career, but she decided to change upon signing with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Monroe explained on Busted Open After Dark earlier this month that she's moving on from the &quot;Mariah May&quot; name because the character is already dead. She's going to establish the &quot;Blake Monroe&quot; gimmick as the latest part of her evolution. &quot;If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can’t change it. The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we’re going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it,&quot; Monroe said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]It will be interesting to see how quickly Monroe can climb up the NXT ladder and get called up to the main roster.