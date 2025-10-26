NXT Halloween Havoc Results: WWE is Broken; Blake Monroe makes history; New Champion Crowned

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:21 GMT
Blake Monroe [left] and The Hardy Boyz [right] [Image Credits: WWE
Blake Monroe [left] and The Hardy Boyz [right] [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 delivered one of the most electrifying nights in recent NXT history. From title changes to brutal stipulations, every match ended up raising the bar for future NXT matches and is being talked about by millions of fans around the world.

Ad

The show featured some massive title changes, a few incredible spots that fans have not been able to stop talking about, and the excitement for what will be the aftermath of the show is off the charts. Let’s check out the complete results for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025.

#6. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater defeated Mr. Iguana & La Parka

The kickoff match of the show featured Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater teaming up against Mr. Iguana and lucha legend La Parka. The match ended up including some botches that left fans disappointed, but it was filled with some incredible spots, which made the match incredible in itself

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Despite La Parka’s veteran tactics, the young duo’s chemistry proved unbeatable. The match ended when Evans delivered his breathtaking springboard cutter, which was followed by Slater’s 450 splash to get the pinfall win.

#5. Ethan Page defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

In the energetic atmosphere of the “Day of the Dead” Match, Ethan Page defended his NXT North American Championship against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. The battle featured Ethan Page proving why he is one of the most decorated names in NXT today with his incredible in-ring work.

Ad

The ending moments of the match featured Page picking up a victory yet again, continuing his incredible reign as the NXT North American Champion.

#4. Blake Monroe defeated Zaria

Stepping in on behalf of her injured partner, Sol Ruca, Zaria defended the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against Blake Monroe. Zaria managed to leave the world talking with her performance, but momentary distractions ended up costing her.

Ad

The referee handed the hairpick to Blake Monroe mid-match, which gave the latter the upper hand and eventually led to the victory. The win marked Monroe’s first taste of gold in NXT and a massive change in the WWE NXT Women’s North American title picture.

#3. Tatum Paxley defeated Jacy Jayne

The NXT Women’s Championship match saw Jacy Jayne defend against the dangerous Tatum Paxley in a hard-fought contest. Jayne’s experience and cunning gave her an early edge, but Paxley showcased remarkable toughness, surviving some of Jayne’s most destructive attacks.

Ad

The turning point came when an outside distraction disrupted Jayne’s focus, allowing Paxley to seize control. She connected with the Rolling Encore followed by her signature Cemetery Drive, for the miraculous win. The win turned out to leave the world stunned, and now that a new champion is crowned, it would be interesting to see how the NXT Women’s title picture changes.

#2. Darkstate defeated WWE legends, the Hardy Boyz

In a “Broken Rules” match for the NXT Tag Team Championship, the legendary Matt and Jeff Hardy faced the dominant Darkstate. The match featured some incredible moments, including the Hardyz delivering a splash to Darkstate through the table.

Ad

The ending moments featured the Hardyz in control, but things turned around in the blink of an eye, and Darkstate ended with the victory to become the new WE NXT Tag Team Champions.

#6. Ricky Saints defeated Trick Williams

Ad

The main event of Halloween Havoc featured the much-awaited battle between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams, with the latter challenging for the NXT Championship. The match turned out to be incredible, with both men tearing each other apart, and fans got what they had wished for.

The ending moments of the battle featured Ricky Saints proving why he is considered one of the future faces of the company, retaining his title and picking up the victory against the former two-time WWE NXT Champion. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for NXT next following Halloween Havoc.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications