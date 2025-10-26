NXT Halloween Havoc Results: WWE is Broken; Blake Monroe makes history; New Champion Crowned

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 delivered one of the most electrifying nights in recent NXT history. From title changes to brutal stipulations, every match ended up raising the bar for future NXT matches and is being talked about by millions of fans around the world.The show featured some massive title changes, a few incredible spots that fans have not been able to stop talking about, and the excitement for what will be the aftermath of the show is off the charts. Let’s check out the complete results for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025.#6. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater defeated Mr. Iguana &amp; La ParkaThe kickoff match of the show featured Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater teaming up against Mr. Iguana and lucha legend La Parka. The match ended up including some botches that left fans disappointed, but it was filled with some incredible spots, which made the match incredible in itselfDespite La Parka’s veteran tactics, the young duo’s chemistry proved unbeatable. The match ended when Evans delivered his breathtaking springboard cutter, which was followed by Slater’s 450 splash to get the pinfall win.#5. Ethan Page defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.In the energetic atmosphere of the “Day of the Dead” Match, Ethan Page defended his NXT North American Championship against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. The battle featured Ethan Page proving why he is one of the most decorated names in NXT today with his incredible in-ring work.The ending moments of the match featured Page picking up a victory yet again, continuing his incredible reign as the NXT North American Champion.#4. Blake Monroe defeated ZariaStepping in on behalf of her injured partner, Sol Ruca, Zaria defended the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against Blake Monroe. Zaria managed to leave the world talking with her performance, but momentary distractions ended up costing her.The referee handed the hairpick to Blake Monroe mid-match, which gave the latter the upper hand and eventually led to the victory. The win marked Monroe’s first taste of gold in NXT and a massive change in the WWE NXT Women’s North American title picture.#3. Tatum Paxley defeated Jacy JayneThe NXT Women’s Championship match saw Jacy Jayne defend against the dangerous Tatum Paxley in a hard-fought contest. Jayne’s experience and cunning gave her an early edge, but Paxley showcased remarkable toughness, surviving some of Jayne’s most destructive attacks.The turning point came when an outside distraction disrupted Jayne’s focus, allowing Paxley to seize control. She connected with the Rolling Encore followed by her signature Cemetery Drive, for the miraculous win. The win turned out to leave the world stunned, and now that a new champion is crowned, it would be interesting to see how the NXT Women’s title picture changes.#2. Darkstate defeated WWE legends, the Hardy BoyzIn a “Broken Rules” match for the NXT Tag Team Championship, the legendary Matt and Jeff Hardy faced the dominant Darkstate. The match featured some incredible moments, including the Hardyz delivering a splash to Darkstate through the table.The ending moments featured the Hardyz in control, but things turned around in the blink of an eye, and Darkstate ended with the victory to become the new WE NXT Tag Team Champions.#6. Ricky Saints defeated Trick WilliamsThe main event of Halloween Havoc featured the much-awaited battle between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams, with the latter challenging for the NXT Championship. The match turned out to be incredible, with both men tearing each other apart, and fans got what they had wished for.The ending moments of the battle featured Ricky Saints proving why he is considered one of the future faces of the company, retaining his title and picking up the victory against the former two-time WWE NXT Champion. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for NXT next following Halloween Havoc.