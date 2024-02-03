Bayley has a message for top WWE star ahead of SmackDown

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was Bayley's night! She entered the titular contest in the unenviable number 3 slot and still managed to outlast every other female en route to winning the battle royal.

On Monday Night RAW, the Role Model looked set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, Nia Jax assaulted the Aussie and warned Bayley.

Bayley has promised to confirm her challenger for the Showcase of Immortals on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Before getting down to business, the Damage CTRL leader put Ripley on notice:

"I hope you're watching tonight @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Bayley.

Even ahead of the late January spectacle, Bayley had repeatedly teased a contest with Rhea Ripley. She declared that it would be an honor for her to take the title off the Judgment Day star on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, especially after the star-making year the latter had had.

Triple H is a fan of WWE Superstar Bayley, calls her a "unique and giving" performer

Much like Rhea Ripley, albeit on a different trajectory, Bayley had a fantastic 2023. She was featured throughout in noteworthy contests and moments. This is predominantly owing to her leadership of the first major women's faction in WWE. The Role Model had previously disclosed the Chief Content Officer's involvement in Damage CTRL finding success.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H showered praise on the 2024 Women's Rumble winner:

"Bayley, taking her place ... Bayley is a very unique and giving performer that is always a constant and I think it's easy to overlook how good she is because it's always a constant in getting something else launched."

The Game added that Bayley can often be "overlooked" because of the role she plays as an instrumental force in bringing new talents to the forefront. However, by winning the Rumble, she is now firmly in the spotlight:

"So, very excited for her for that, because she has been sometimes lost in the shuffle of just how great of a performer she really is. She's one of the all-time best," said Triple H. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen as to what Bayley's decision will be. IYO SKY posted on Instagram following the Rumble event, predicting that the group would be "more powerful" soon. However, many believe this to be a swerve, as the Role Model could ultimately challenge her stablemate.

