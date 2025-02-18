Bayley mocks Liv Morgan's injury update ahead of WWE RAW

Bayley mocked Liv Morgan's injury update ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Role Model recently transferred from SmackDown to RAW after failing to defeat WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton last month.

Earlier today, Liv Morgan shared a photo with WWE makeup artist Jet Emini, revealing that her gruesome eye injury had healed. Bayley trolled Morgan's update today on social media by sharing her own image with Emini while making a hilarious face. You can check it out in the image below or on X by clicking here.

The veteran hilariously trolled Morgan on X ahead of RAW. [Image credits: Bayley on X]

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed footage of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the scene of Jade Cargill's attack this past Friday night on SmackDown. Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair are rumored to have a confrontation with The Judgment Day stars tonight on RAW.

Former WWE writer praises Liv Morgan's toughness following RAW injury

Vince Russo recently praised Liv Morgan and noted that she was very tough following her injury last week on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo complimented the former champion's toughness for finishing the match with a gash over her eye. The legend noted that the injury was nasty and resembled a boxer's cut.

"Did you see that nasty gash on Liv Morgan's eye man? Wow! She is tough. I've got to give you that, man! That was a nasty gash on her eye. Did you see how that happened, Chris? I wasn't watching closely enough. I mean, she had like a boxer's cut. I mean, wow! She is tough, man! Morgan is tough for a girl her size and that was nasty." [From 19:00 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Morgan defeated IYO SKY earlier this month on RAW via disqualification to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. Rhea Ripley got involved in the action and inadvertently cost IYO SKY the match. The Eradicator will be defending the Women's World Championship against Sky on the RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

