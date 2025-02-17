Liv Morgan shares update after nasty eye injury on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan shared an update on social media today following a nasty eye injury last week on WWE RAW. The former Women's World Champion teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez last Monday to battle Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Damage CTRL picked up the victory, and Morgan suffered a brutal eye injury during the match. She was busted open after getting hit in the head with a knee strike from IYO SKY but appears to be in good spirits ahead of RAW.

Liv Morgan shared a photo ahead of tonight's show and seemingly has healed from the injury. WWE makeup artist Jet Emini is making a humorous gesture in the background, and you can check out the photo on X/Twitter by clicking here.

There was a report earlier today that Morgan could be in line for a title match next week on RAW. The veteran lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley last month but has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event on March 1.

She defeated IYO SKY to qualify on the February 3 edition of RAW after Rhea Ripley got involved in the match. Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against The Genius of the Sky on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025.

WWE insider provides update on Liv Morgan's injury

Wrestling insider WrestleVotes shared an update on Liv Morgan's status following her eye injury last week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WresteVotes noted that the veteran received stitches after the match and is fine. The insider added that the blood added to the intensity of the bout last week on Netflix despite it not being in the company's plans.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good." [From 04:49 onwards]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have captured the Women's Tag Team Championship as a duo in the past. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day stars on the road to WrestleMania.

