"Get them out of here" - Bayley names three WWE Hall of Famers she wants to battle with Damage CRL

Bayley recently named three WWE Hall of Famers that she would like to battle with Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.

The Role Model returned to the company at SummerSlam after a year on the shelf with a torn ACL. She, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, confronted RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair after her match against Becky Lynch.

Bayley pinned RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle in a six-woman tag team match to pick up the win for her stable Damage CTRL. On last week's RAW she confronted The EST following her win over Sonya Deville.

The 33-year-old boasted about pinning her at Clash at the Castle and vowed to take the RAW Women's Championship from her when the time is right. On the same show, Bayley's stablemates Kai and SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyahh to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

During the latest episode of Casual Conversations, Bayley was asked about her dream WrestleMania match right now, the former SmackDown Women's Champion named three WWE Hall of Famers that she'd like to face with Damage CTRL at the Grandest Stage of them All.

"Lita, Trish [Stratus], and Beth Phoenix. Get them out of here. This is our place. Don't come back," said Bayley. [From 13:22 to 13:32]

Bayley on Triple H taking over WWE creative

WWE has seen massive changes at the top of the company in recent months. Vince McMahon resigned from the company back in July 2022 and Triple H replaced John Lauranitis as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game was given another massive promotion and was named the company's Chief Content Officer.

Bayley noted in a recent interview that she's had a great working relationship with Triple H since NXT. She said that she had a great relationship with former CEO Vince McMahon as well, but he didn't watch her grow in NXT like The Game did.

"It's so cool, I've had a great relationship with him since NXT and he's watched me grow and we've had many conversations about everything and how I view the business or what I want to contribute to the business and the women's division. So he knows me and it's so easy to be able to talk to him," said Bayley.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley was originally scheduled to take place at last year's Money in the Bank event, however The Role Model was injured while training for the match and the bout was called off.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can take the Women's title off of The EST, who has been unstoppable since winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch.

