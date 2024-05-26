Bayley pays tribute to WWE legend

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has paid tribute to a legend today on social media. The veteran defeated Chelsea Green this past Friday night in a singles non-title match.

Eddie Guerrero is a legend of the wrestling business who tragically passed away in 2005 at only 38 years of age. Guerrero's memory still lives on today and there will be an episode of Biography: WWE Legends about him tonight on the A&E Network.

Bayley took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the show and shared that watching Guerrero win the WWE Championship was one of her favorite wrestling moments, adding that she was excited to watch the episode about him.

"One of my top 5 favorite wrestling moments (my own included) was being at the Cow Palace when Eddie won the WWE championship. It’s a feeling I still carry with me to this day, down the ramp, in the ring - what a magical moment! Can’t wait to watch this," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley breaks character to praise WWE rival

Bayley recently complimented Tiffany Stratton and claimed the future is bright for the former NXT Women's Champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier this month, the champion noted how it blew her mind seeing how far Stratton has come in such a short period. She added that Tiffany can be overconfident sometimes but has accomplished a lot so far and is only 25 years old.

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me. To be at that level, and to already have the confidence that she does, whether it is from the right place or not, you know? It is a little cocky. It is a little conceited, but it is fine," she said. [From 54:38 - 55:05]

You can check out Bayley's comments in the video below:

The former Damage CTRL member defeated Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat match at Backlash earlier this month. Only time will tell how long the 34-year-old will hold onto her title moving forward on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback