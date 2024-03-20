Bayley reacts to WWE star having fun in the locker room instead of saving her

Bayley delivered a hilarious message to a WWE Superstar after she saved her this past Friday night on SmackDown. The veteran battled Dakota Kai in a singles match on Friday's edition of the blue brand.

The 34-year-old was the leader of Damage CTRL since the group's creation in 2022, but that is no longer the case. The heel faction was planning to betray their former leader, but she overheard them and was ready for their attack. However, she was not ready for Dakota Kai to turn her back on her as well.

The Kabuki Warriors and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky interfered in the match this past Friday night to end it in a disqualification. Naomi rushed the ring for the save, but Damage CTRL was too much to overcome.

Naomi shared a video of herself and Nia Jax having fun in the WWE locker room today on Instagram.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner reacted to the post and wondered if this is what the SmackDown star was doing before she came to her rescue on Friday night. Naomi hilariously reacted by saying "duh," as seen in the image below.

Naomi and Bayley have a hilarious exchange on Instagram.

WWE star says she doesn't want Bayley on her hypothetical new show

Shayna Baszler has revealed that she would not want Bayley involved in a hypothetical reality TV show starring herself.

It was announced earlier this week that The Queen of Spades will be appearing at GCW's Bloodsport next month. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Baszler said she was disappointed not to be featured in Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality show.

She then pitched a reality show starring herself and shot down the idea of Bayley being a part of it.

"Maybe not love story shows. What about battle shows? Like Battling with Baszler! [When Bayley's name was mentioned] No, why does Bayley gotta come? No, this is my show. No, that's not... The premise of the show would be me battling people..." [1:32 onwards]

Damage CTRL looked poised to dominate WWE's women's division for years to come when they arrived two years ago. It will be interesting to see which superstar becomes the leader of the group now.

