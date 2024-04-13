Bayley reflects on her recent appearence on SmackDown as WWE Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent out a message as the new WWE Women's Champion following SmackDown.

The Role Model won the title last weekend at WrestleMania XL by defeating her former Damage CTRL member IYO SKY. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley came out and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her career. Tiffany Stratton soon interrupted the champion and stated that she wanted the veteran to issue an open challenge. But, the former hugger mentioned that it was Naomi whom she wanted to challenge. Eventually, Stratton went one-on-one with The Glow and the latter secured the win.

Taking to social media, The Role Model expressed how good she felt walking into the blue brand as the new Women's Champion, in the same city where SKY had won the title at SummerSlam.

"It felt so damn good walking into #Smackdown as the new @wwe Undisputed Womens Champion (in the same city that Iyo first won the title at Summerslam) 🙊😏🪄💸🐑🫀"

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

Last year, after winning the Money in the Bank, IYO SKY cashed in her contract on Bianca Belair to become the WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan. This week's WrestleMania fallout episode of SmackDown took place in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley says her WrestleMania XL moment was a "bittersweet"

While Bayley has been part of the Stamford-based company for over a decade, she never competed in a singles match at WrestleMania. However, that changed last week, as she finally had a singles action against IYO SKY. Recently the former NXT Women's Champion shared that her WrestleMania XL moment was a "bittersweet" one for her.

While speaking in a backstage interview, The Role Model mentioned that winning the championship was overwhelming as well as exciting for her. She asserted how she thought she would be able to make up with SKY after her title win.

"It's really bittersweet, honestly. I've been struggling ... I am right now, but I'm grown, I ain't going to cry anymore, this isn't 'NXT' Bayley. Very much mixed emotions, very bittersweet. At the end of the match when the 1, 2, 3 happened, I kinda didn't ... it's weird, I didn't wanna leave her side. I'm like, 'Alright, when I roll away and the referee gives me the title, that's it, we're done.' The whole time I felt like this was all happening, the story was unfolding, and naive me felt like we were gonna make up and we never did and this [points at the title] solidifies it. She's never gonna forgive me after this; it's whatever," she said.

It would be interesting to see who will defeat Bayley to earn the title of the WWE Women's Championship.

