Bayley reunites with major AEW star following WWE loss

WWE Superstar Bayley has been spotted with a major AEW star ahead of tonight's edition of Dynamite. The veteran lost to Cora Jade last night on NXT after Roxanne Perez got involved in the match.

The Role Model took to her Instagram story today to share a photo with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks. Moné walked out of WWE alongside Naomi in 2022 while the duo were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The 33-year-old made her debut with All Elite Wrestling in March 2024 and has had an impressive reign as TBS Champion so far in the promotion.

"Well well well, look what da cat dragged in," she wrote.

The veteran shares a photo with Mercedes Moné ahead of Dynamite. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bayley's Instagram story]

The former leader of Damage CTRL defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. She will also be participating in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game on February 14 and gave herself a new nickname today on social media.

Bayley responds to accusations from major WWE star

WWE star Bayley recently responded to Nia Jax accusing her of having a Brazilian bu*t lift (BBL).

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez on the Unlikely podcast, the former champion responded to the allegations from Jax. She claimed that The Irresistible Force was jealous and that she was as real as it gets.

"It's not my fault that I had gained a little weight and it went straight to my cheeks, okay. But I'm proud of that weight and I'm proud of my cheeks. So, if you don't believe that this is real, you ain't never seen a Bay Area girl, sister. This is the realest it'll ever get and you're jealous," she said. [4:58 - 5:15]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Bayley recently transferred from SmackDown to RAW following her loss to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton last month. Only time will tell if the 35-year-old can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

