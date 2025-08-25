Bayley reveals who's really to blame for recent frustration

WWE star Bayley shared a cryptic message following this week's episode of RAW and revealed who was to blame for her recent struggles. There have been bizarre vignettes featuring the former leader of Damage CTRL in recent weeks on the red brand.Another vignette featuring the popular star aired during the August 25 episode of WWE RAW. The video featured the veteran hearing the voices of her previous gimmicks/personas arguing with each other. Following the bizarre video, Lyra Valkyria told RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that she was concerned about the former champion.The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner took to social media following this week's episode of RAW and suggested that her inner turmoil was due to the fans. You can check out her cryptic message in the post below.&quot;What have you guys done?&quot; she wrote.The veteran accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria her chance to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch earlier this month at SummerSlam. It was announced during tonight's episode of RAW that Becky Lynch will be defending the title against Nikki Bella this Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris.Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes BayleyWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Bayley for her promos on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the 36-year-old had not improved on the microphone since joining the company. The veteran suggested that the promotion should move on from her if she did not improve her promos.&quot;When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.True_Believiler @BelievilerLINK@itsBayleyWWE Heel hugger Bayley. Let's goBecky Lynch attacked The Hugger at WrestleMania 41 and then replaced her as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at The Show of Shows, but lost the titles back to The Judgment Day on the following episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Bayley in the weeks ahead.