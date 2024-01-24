Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and more WWE stars react to Dakota Kai's bold claim following RAW

Dakota Kai has been out of action with an ACL injury since May 2023. While Kai is yet to clear to compete, she features regularly on weekly television alongside Damage CTRL. The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently made an interesting claim following last night's episode of RAW.

Last night's edition of the red brand was the final episode of RAW before WWE Royal Rumble 2024 this Saturday night. Damage CTRL's Bayley interrupted Becky Lynch and Nia Jax last night. The Role Model has made it known that she is coming after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship and will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared later on the show and attacked Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The Kabuki Warriors will be challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship this Friday night on SmackDown.

Following Damage CTRL's invasion of RAW, SmackDown star Dakota Kai took to her Instagram to make a bold claim. She stated that it was a difficult job running both brands after her RAW appearance last night in New Orleans.

"📍 NOLA It’s a hard job running both brands," she wrote.

Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and more WWE stars reacted to Dakota Kai's bold claim following RAW, and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars react to Kai's message after RAW.

Bill Apter believes Dakota Kai could replace Bayley in Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that WWE could be planning on having Dakota Kai replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL.

Bayley was once viewed as the leader of the heel faction, but that is no longer the case. IYO SKY has asserted her dominance after capturing the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023 and has recruited The Kabuki Warriors to the group.

However, Dakota Kai has been lingering around the group while out with an injury, and some believe that she could eventually be revealed as the leader of the group.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter noted that the commentary team seemed to hint that Kai is leading the faction. Apter added that the promotion may have already set the plan for Kai to replace Bayley in motion.

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point." [From 42:38 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL debuted on the main roster at SummerSlam 2022 and has become very powerful on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Bayley is kicked out of the group in the months ahead.

Would you like to see Bayley become a babyface again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.