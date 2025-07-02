Bayley, Saraya (fka Paige), Roxanne Perez, and others react to released WWE star's update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Bayley, Saraya (fka Paige), and Roxanne Perez, recently took to social media to react to a released star's update. She is none other than Cora Jade (Elayna Black).
Cora Jade competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2021 to 2025. Her last match came at an NXT house show on April 25, where she was defeated by Sol Ruca. Jade was then released from her contract on May 2.
Since her exit, the star has been wrestling in different independent promotions under the ring name, Elayna Black. She is also the current AWF (Arizona Wrestling Federation) Women's Champion.
Cora recently took to Instagram to share several photos. In her post's caption, the star shared an update, writing that she had travelled to three different states and a different country in just four days.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
"3 different states & 1 different country in 4 days #EraOfElayna," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below.
Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Elayna Black's post, including Saraya, Maxxine Dupri, Renee Paquette, Lash Legend, Karmen Petrovic, Cathy Kelley, Arianna Grace, Carmella, Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile, Piper Niven, Santos Escobar, and more.
Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Jaida Parker, Jacy Jayne, and Giulia left comments on it.
Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.
Cora Jade does not want to return to WWE at the moment
During a recent edition of the Power Alphas podcast, Cora Jade talked about her release from WWE, saying that she would never talk badly about the company as she loved her time there.
Jade added that despite the Stamford-based promotion being her dream employer, she would turn down a possible return to the company for now as she felt it was her time to shine on the independent circuit.
"Everything happens for a reason. Again, I’m never going to bash WWE. I loved my time there (...) Did I want to lose my dream job? No, but if they called me tomorrow and asked me to come back, I would say no because right now is the time (...) I’m excited now. Obviously, I’m past the initial shock of it all, and obviously it comes in waves," Black said.
It will be interesting to see what Cora Jade has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.
A top WWE star is missing in action