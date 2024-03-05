Bayley sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

Bayley has taken to social media to send a cryptic message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in San Antonio, Texas. The veteran was in action during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Dakota Kai returned from a torn ACL this past Friday night to team up with The Role Model against The Kabuki Warriors. However, Kai also betrayed her former stablemate and refused to tag into the match.

Bayley shared a cryptic video today on her Instagram story. The video of herself working out with the number 33 written on the floor. WrestleMania 40 is 33 days away and will take place in Philadelphia next month.

The former Damage CTRL member shares a cryptic post ahead of RAW.

Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and went on to become an impressive heel faction. However, things changed after IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023, and Bayley was phased out of the group.

WWE star reveals she views Bayley as her big sister in the company

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez met The Role Model when she was 14 years old and grew up idolizing her.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Roxanne Perez revealed that she got a picture with the former champion at an independent wrestling show back in the day.

Perez added that she showed the picture to Bayley while she was rehabbing at the WWE Performance Center, and the veteran was moved to work with wrestlers she inspired.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," said Perez.

The 34-year-old has selected IYO SKY as her opponent at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Only time will tell if the veteran can capture the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania next month in Philadelphia.

