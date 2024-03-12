Bayley sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

Bayley shared a cryptic message on social media ahead of tonight's WWE RAW. The former Damage CTRL member will be in action in a singles match this Friday night on SmackDown.

Dakota Kai recently betrayed her former stablemate on SmackDown after being booked to be her tag team partner against The Kabuki Warriors. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and selected WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky as her WrestleMania opponent after overhearing her former stablemates plotting to betray her. The Role Model and Dakota Kai are set to battle in a singles match this Friday on SmackDown.

The veteran took to her Instagram story today to share a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. You can check out her post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Understand the difference between patience and wasting your time", she wrote.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner shares an interesting post ahead of RAW.

WWE RAW star does not want Bayley to be a part of her show

Shayna Baszler has pitched an idea for a new TV show and has made it known that she does not want the Women's Royal Rumble winner to be a part of it.

The Queen of Spades and Zoey Stark will be battling Damage CTRL's The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight on RAW. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae last month, Baszler shared her thoughts on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality show.

She pitched a show called Battling with Baszler and noted that The Role Model wasn't invited.

"Maybe not love story shows. What about battle shows? Like Battling with Baszler! [When Bayley's name was mentioned] No, why does Bayley gotta come? No, this is my show. No, that's not... The premise of the show would be me battling people..." [1:32 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

The 34-year-old has the chance to get the ultimate revenge on her former stablemates by capturing the WWE Women's Championship from Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if she can dethrone Iyo Sky at the biggest show of the year.

Poll : Who will you be rooting for in the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania? Bayley Iyo Sky 0 votes View Discussion