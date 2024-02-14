Bayley sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown star Bayley has delivered an interesting message today on social media. The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble match last month and will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Bayley was originally the leader of Damage CTRL, but the group turned their back on her on a recent edition of the blue brand. However, the former Hugger overheard IYOS SKY and The Kabuki Warriors talking trash about her and was ready for the betrayal.

SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane tried to attack the veteran last Friday night, but Dakota Kai made the save. Kai has seemingly sided with the Women's Royal Rumble winner in the Damage CTRL conflict.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram today to share a cryptic message. She quoted Eminem's Lose Yourself song and noted that the world is hers for the taking, as seen in her post below.

"THIS WORLD IS MINE FOR THE TAKING MAKE ME KING,"hshe wrote.

WWE star Dakota Kai discloses she cried like a baby when Bayley won the Royal Rumble

Dakota Kai recently disclosed she cried like a baby after her friend won the Women's Royal Rumble match last month.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo ahead of the premiere of Hulu's new show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Dakota Kai revealed she was emotional after the former leader of Damage CTRL won the match. Kai noted that Bayley has always been selfless, and it was great to see her finally have a moment.

"I cried. I was waterworks, honestly, and seeing it all go down and her being in the match for as long as she was too, was insane. When it happened, all the emotions bubbled to the surface. This woman has supported us, she brought me back, she brought IYO in and gave us an opportunity," she said. "She’s always been the most selfless person, the most giving person. So to see her finally receive her roses was just absolutely… I don’t know, it was so nice. I cried, I cried like a baby." [From 0:32 to 1:07]

You can check out the full video below:

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber later this month will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell which superstar will emerge victorious at the premium live event on February 24.

