Bayley sends four-word message to doubters ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley has delivered a four-word message to her doubters on social media. The veteran won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to earn a title match at WrestleMania XL.

The Role Model appeared to be set on challenging Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows before she overheard her former Damage CTRL stablemates plotting to betray her. The 34-year-old eventually challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania XL.

Ahead of her WrestleMania showdown with SKY, Bayley took to her Instagram account to share a message for her doubters. The former champion wrote "I told you so" in the caption. Additionally, she also posted a picture of the back of her head with the initials of the four-word message.

Former WWE manager on Dakota Kai betraying Bayley

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has shared his reaction to Dakota Kai betraying Bayley on SmackDown.

After getting betrayed by IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, The Role Model sought support from the returning Dakota Kai. The Auckland-born star initially sided with the former Damage CTRL leader before stabbing the proverbial dagger in the latter's back during a tag-team match earlier this month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell commented on Damage CTRL's storyline and Dakota Kai's betrayal. Mantell noted that the betrayal was done well and the angle now gives someone else an opportunity. The veteran wondered who was going to step up and become a successful babyface on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot? Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling!" [From 33:30 onwards]

Bayley was the original leader of the Damage CTRL group. However, they started to drift apart after IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last July. It will be interesting to see which superstar leaves WrestleMania 40 as the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

