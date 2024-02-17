Bayley sends message to former WWE star ahead of SmackDown

Bayley has delivered a message to a former WWE star ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 34-year-old won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Damage CTRL is now fractured on WWE SmackDown after Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors were planning to attack The Role Model, but she overheard them talking trash about her on the February 2nd edition of the blue brand.

Bayley fought off her former stablemates and then announced that she would be challenging Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran took to her Instagram story today to send a message to former superstar Mickie James. She noted she completed her arena workout and is 50 days away from WrestleMania. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"Got my @themickiejames arena workout in. 50 days," she wrote.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner sends a message ahead of SmackDown

Bayley claims she had no idea The Kabuki Warriors were going to be in the Royal Rumble

Bayley recently disclosed that she was caught off guard when the Women's Tag Team Champions entered the Royal Rumble because she had told Damage CTRL that it would be her night.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Bayley noted that she was unaware The Kabuki Warriors were participating in the Women's Royal Rumble. She brushed it off and claimed that Kairi Sane would live on forever for her memorable elimination.

"So, I told them (Damage CTRL) that this was my night. I told them that I was going to go on to the end. So, I honestly didn't even expect for them to be in the match. But I'm happy that they were, we got rid of a lot of girls in there together. We're always stronger together, so it did suck to see them get eliminated. But at least we got a good little chuckle out of Kairi, you know? She's going to live on forever now," she said.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are both scheduled to appear tonight on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Damage CTRL on the road to WrestleMania 40.

