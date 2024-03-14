Bayley sends warning to returning WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

Bayley has delivered a warning ahead of her highly anticipated match this week on WWE SmackDown. The 34-year-old won the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year and will be facing Iyo Sky at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Damage CTRL became fractured after Iyo Sky won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch during the PLE last July. She cashed in on Bianca Belair to become champion last August. Dakota Kai is back from her torn ACL and betrayed Bayley earlier this month. The two stars will be squaring off in a singles match this Friday night on SmackDown.

The veteran took to social media today to send a message to Dakota Kai ahead of their singles match on SmackDown. She claimed that real friends don't stab each other in the back:

"True friends stab you in the front", she wrote.

Bayley was originally planning on facing Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Bayley eliminated Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble on January 27. The veteran appeared to have Rhea Ripley as her target at WrestleMania 40, but everything changed earlier this year.

The SmackDown star overheard her former stablemates plotting to betray her. She was ready for the attack by Women's Tag Team Champions and Iyo Sky by strategically placing a led pipe under the ring. She fought off Damage CTRL and announced that she would be choosing Iyo Sky as her opponent at WrestleMania.

While the Royal Rumble winner was ready for the betrayal by Iyo Sky and The Kabuki Warriors, she did not see the betrayal from Dakota Kai coming. Kai was set to team up with Bayley on the March 1 edition of SmackDown but refused to tag into the match. Damage CTRL then attacked Bayley and beat her down on the road to WrestleMania 40.

The anticipation for WrestleMania 40 is off the charts, and the Damage CTRL storyline certainly has WWE fans invested. Only time will tell if Bayley will be able to become champion when she battles Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40.

