Bayley shares dose of reality with rival ahead of showdown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 07, 2025 22:42 GMT
The former WWE Women's Champion will be competing on NXT next Tuesday. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bayley sent a message to her WWE rival ahead of their showdown next week. The Role Model recently transferred from SmackDown to RAW after failing to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton last month.

The former leader of Damage CTRL is currently involved in a rivalry with Cora Jade in NXT. The two stars are scheduled to compete in a singles match next Tuesday night and the veteran sent a message to Jade today on social media.

Cora Jade recently noted on social media that she used to look up to the 35-year-old and viewed her as one of her idols. The veteran reacted by sharing a dose of reality with her. The Role Model said that she used to admire Trish Stratus and Lita until they beat her at WrestleMania and added that she would see the 24-year-old next week on NXT. You can check out the RAW star's message on X (fka Twitter) by clicking here.

"I used to write stuff just like this about Trish and Lita…And then they beat my a** at Wrestlemania. See you on Tuesday 😘," she wrote.
Nikki Bella returned as the final entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match and eliminated Bayley. Charlotte Flair went on to win the bout to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Ex-WWE employee claims the company has ruined Bayley's credibility

Jonathan Coachman was not a fan of Bayley losing to Nia Jax last month on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, the former WWE employee claimed the company had "killed" the former champion's credibility by having her lose to Jax ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. The veteran noted that fans weren't going to believe she could win the 'Rumble Match for the second year in a row if she couldn't get past The Irresistible Force.

"And then that finish. You killed Bayley, who just did an interview saying, 'How about I go back-to-back at the Royal Rumble?' You can't beat somebody clean and say, 'Yeah. We're going to put her over at the Royal Rumble,'" Jonathan Coachman said.

Cora Jade attacked the former WWE Women's Champion this past Tuesday night on NXT. It will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious in the singles match next week.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
