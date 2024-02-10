Bayley shares her feelings ahead of career-changing night on WWE SmackDown

Bayley has delivered a bold message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in North Carolina. The veteran won the Women's Royal Rumble match last Saturday night.

The Role Model is scheduled to appear on tonight's SmackDown to address her departure from Damage CTRL. The 34-year-old overheard her former stablemates plotting to betray her and decided to get a head start on the heel faction.

She selected Iyo Sky as her opponent for WrestleMania 40 and fought off The Kabuki Warriors with a pipe last Friday night on SmackDown. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai was not present during the confrontation last week. Bayley will appear later tonight on SmackDown to discuss her departure from Damage CTRL and her decision to challenge The Genius of the Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, WWE shared a video of the former champion arriving at the venue in Charlotte. She was asked how she was feeling, and the veteran claimed she was in a tremendous mood ahead of tonight's show:

"Best I've felt in a long time," she said.

Rhea Ripley reacts to Bayley's altercation with Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley poked fun at Damage CTRL after the group betrayed their leader last week on WWE SmackDown.

The Eradicator was backstage last week and was shown watching Bayley make her decision backstage. The Women's Royal Rumble match winner had hinted that she would be selecting The Judgment Day member as her WrestleMania 40 opponent. Still, her plans changed after she overheard Damage CTRL plotting to betray her.

Rhea Ripley took to social media after the segment on last week's SmackDown and sent a hilarious message. She joked that the veteran was "messy" after getting into an altercation with her former stablemates:

"Ooooh @itsBayleyWWE you’re messy #WrestleMania40," Rhea Ripley shared.

Expand Tweet

The former leader of Damage CTRL was once an incredibly popular babyface before the crowd wanted a change. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the popular star moving forward now that she is no longer a part of Damage CTRL.

Who are you rooting for in the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE