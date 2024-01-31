Bayley shares six-word reaction to being left off of WrestleMania promotion

WWE SmackDown star Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match over the weekend but has not been given the star treatment following the premium live event.

The Damage CTRL member entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number three and put together an incredible performance. Liv Morgan eliminated Jade Cargill by hitting the former AEW star with an Oblivion, but The Role Model quickly booted the former SmackDown Women's Champion off the ring apron to win the match.

She was supposed to announce who she would be challenging at WrestleMania 40 last night on RAW but was interrupted by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. However, Nia Jax attacked the champion from behind, and Damage CTRL retreated to end the segment.

The official Road to WrestleMania promotional banners have been released, and they feature Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and former Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The Women's Royal Rumble winner took to social media and hilariously wondered why she looked like The EST on the new banners.

"Waiiiitttttt why do I look like……..," Bayley wrote.

WWE NXT star refers to Bayley as her "big sister"

Bayley may portray a heel on WWE television, but she is well-respected by her peers in the company.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez stated that she views the 34-year-old star as her big sister. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed that the two bonded while the Damage CTRL member was rehabbing an injury at the Performance Center.

Perez disclosed that she showed the veteran a picture of them together while the 22-year-old was a fan, and Bayley was moved to work with people she inspired.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," said Perez. [From 05:31 to 06:21)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Many fans were happy to see Bayley win her career's first Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. Only time will tell which superstar the veteran decides to challenge at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

