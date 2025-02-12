Bayley suffers unfortunate botch ahead of title bout at WWE Vengeance Day

WWE Superstar Bayley has found herself with two title opportunities in a month. Not only will she enter the Elimination Chamber on March 1, but the Role Model has an NXT Women's Championship bout set for this Saturday.

Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Bayley faced Cora Jade, who has been tagging along with former champion Roxanne Perez in recent months. After being laid out by Jade the week prior, Bayley demanded a match with her, with the added stipulation that if Jade won she'd be added to the Triple Threat championship match this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During the match, Bayley attempted a running sunset flip powerbomb into the turnbuckle. Unfortunately, something went wrong, leading to Bayley landing too far past Jade to get her hands on her. Jade backed up into Bayley's arms once she realized what happened, turning it into an opportunity for a pin attempt.

Thankfully, that was the extent of the slip, and nobody ended up with an injury that we're aware of.

What's Bayley doing at WWE NXT Vengeance Day?

Bayley's already locked into the Elimination Chamber match in March for a title shot at WrestleMania. On RAW, she defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria for the opportunity. However, she could very well walk into that structure carrying gold.

At WWE Vengeance Day on February 15, this Saturday, The Role Model challenges for the NXT Women's Championship. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and champion Giulia will meet her in a Fatal Four-Way. Perez is coming off a stellar two years with two separate NXT Title runs to show for it.

Expand Tweet

Her attitude problems of late caused Bayley to come to WWE NXT a month ago to try and talk some sense into her. Perez shut down the pep talk, teasing a rivalry between the two. Instead, The Role Model teamed with Giulia to defeat Perez and Jade last month, leading to her addition to the title bout at Vengeance Day.

If she plays her cards right, Bayley could wind up bringing back a classic gimmick... Bayley Dos Straps!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback