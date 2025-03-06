"Be a professional, dude" - Logan Paul takes shot at massive WWE name

Logan Paul took a massive shot at a major WWE name today. The Maverick competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night but came up short.

Ad

The former United States Champion released a new video today on his YouTube channel featuring behind-the-scenes footage from Elimination Chamber 2025. In the video, Logan Paul humorously mocked John Cena for being a part-timer and said that he should show up every week like everybody else.

"These celebrity wrestlers come in and think they can just take the full-timer's goodwill. Like, bro, we are in here week in and week out, working hard to build this company. And guys like John Cena think they can just not show up to work? Be a professional, dude, just like the rest of us," he said. [From 5:43 - 5:54]

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Rock tried to get The American Nightmare's soul ahead of The Show of Shows, but Rhodes refused the offer at the PLE this past Saturday night. Cena decided to align with The Rock and unleashed an attack on his WrestleMania opponent at Elimination Chamber.

WWE star Logan Paul claims he predicted John Cena's heel turn

Logan Paul claimed that he knew John Cena was going to turn heel before it happened at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Ad

In his new video shared today, the 29-year-old noted that he predicted that Cena would turn his back on the fans a while ago. Logan Paul referenced a vlog he made recently and suggested that he saw the legend's heel turn coming.

"I actually predicted this, and people roasted me for it. Look like a few vlogs ago, look at the thumbnail. What is it? John Cena betrayed me, thumbnail pointing to him, it says snake. I didn't know he was going to turn on Cody, but I read the writing on the wall. And guess what, I was f***ing right," he added. [10:08 - 10:24]

Ad

Ad

Logan Paul had an impressive reign as United States Champion before losing the title to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam 2024. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the popular star at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback