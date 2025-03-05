WWE locker room's reaction to John Cena's heel turn revealed

Several WWE stars have shared their thoughts on John Cena's stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. The legend won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and then decided to align with The Rock at the PLE this past Saturday night.

RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond shared a video featuring several WWE Superstars reacting to Cena's shocking heel turn. Main Event Jey Uso claimed that John Cena went back on his word and that was unforgivable.

"I was in my feels about it. That is all I know. Just like everybody else. Look what you gave up, you went back on your word, Uce. You don't ever do that, yeet," said Jey Uso.

Bianca Belair admitted that she was rooting for John Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and was dumbfounded by his decision.

"Why? We were rooting for you. If anybody was rooting for you, it was me," said Beliar.

You can check out the rest of the reactions in the video below:

Cena will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Rock wanted The American Nightmare's soul ahead of WrestleMania, but Rhodes refused to give it to him. However, Cena took The Final Boss up on his offer and attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

Former WWE employee suggests John Cena is being paid extra to turn heel

Jonathan Coachman recently suggested that WWE may have struck a deal with John Cena regarding his heel turn.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman stated that the company may have offered Cena more money to turn heel. The veteran noted that Cena would likely be losing a lot of money in merchandise sales as a result of his character change.

"I'm also guessing that Cena, when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said. [From 42:13 to 42:23]

You can check out Coachman's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes reportedly suffered a legitimate injury during the 47-year-old's heel turn after popular rapper Travis Scott slapped him in the face. It will be interesting to see what Cena has to say during his next appearance for the company.

