Becky Lynch adds another impressive accolade following WWE RAW

Becky Lynch made a bold claim following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran defeated Lyra Valkyria earlier this year to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion.Lynch is married to Seth Rollins, and the World Heavyweight Champion appeared on Good Morning Football earlier today. The Visionary was asked to power rank things from Ireland ahead of the first NFL game there. Rollins claimed that Lynch was the most important export in the history of Ireland.The 38-year-old took to Instagram to respond to Seth Rollins' comment, claiming that she was the best export from Ireland. The Man also noted that she wasn't the only one saying it, and that others were, including her husband.&quot;I'm the greatest Irish export of all time. It's not just me saying it. Other people are saying it. My hot husband is saying it!&quot; wrote Lynch.Lynch reacted to Rollins' comments today on Instagram. [Image credit: Becky Lynch on Instagram]Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed up to battle CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza. AJ Lee trapped Big Time Becks in the Black Widow in the middle of the ring for the submission victory.Vince Russo praises Becky Lynch for WWE RAW segmentFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Becky Lynch for a recent segment on RAW.Lynch and Seth Rollins had a backstage conversation on the September 22, 2025, episode of the red brand. The Women's Intercontinental Champion was angry during the conversation and vowed to make an example out of someone following her loss at Wrestlepalooza.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised the promo and noted that Lynch was not trying to be a comedian.&quot;I was happy about this because... at least Becky was not trying to be a comedian. You know, she was being serious, and I am like, 'Okay, good, thank God, you know, rather than you know, trying to be a comedian.' So that was, I thought she did good in that performance,&quot; he said.ここねここ🐈‍⬛ ͗🌙 @kokonekoko_LINKSeth Rollins and Becky Lynch are a cool couple #WWELynch attacked Akira Tozawa during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who challenges Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next.