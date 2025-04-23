Becky Lynch aligning with her husband would be predictable claims former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch turned heel on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Several fans expect The Man to join her husband, Seth Rollins' newly formed faction after turning to the dark side. However, a former World Heavyweight Champion recently explained why it might not be the best idea going forward.

Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) recently took to X/Twitter to ask other users if a woman should join Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. A fan responded to the post, noting that Becky Lynch would be the obvious choice.

However, Nemeth expressed that he thinks it'd be lame and predictable. The TNA star noted that although it would be great to see the two together after WWE builds a story leading to their union, having them join forces only because they are a real-life couple will be dumb.

"Or predictable and lame. If they were to unite at some point down the line and story wise they are forced to work together? That’s great. But just throwing them together bc we know “outside the show” that they’re married is dumb." he wrote.

You can check out Nic Nemeth's X/Twitter post below:

In the main event of WrestleMania 41's Night 1, Paul Heyman turned his back on CM Punk and Roman Reigns and helped Seth Rollins score the win. The two added Bron Breakker to their side on Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion helped The Visionary take out Reigns and Punk on the show.

Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, returned to in-ring action at The Showcase of The Immortals to join forces with Lyra Valkyria. The two Irish-born stars defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, they lost the titles to members of The Judgment Day the following night on RAW, leading to The Man attacking the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Former WWE Superstar makes an interesting prediction about Becky Lynch

Former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (aka Aiden English) recently predicted that Becky Lynch would win another championship soon.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Reebooked podcast, the wrestling veteran noted that he felt Becky would take the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title off Lyra Valkyria. He added that Bayley would make her return to feud with Lynch for the championship, giving the strap more legitimacy.

"I feel like Becky takes it [the Women's Intercontinental Championship] off, Bayley comes back, and now you have two established stars who helped establish the women's revolution, and the title gets more legitimacy," he said. [1:14:36 - 1:14:45]

You can check out the following video for Matthew Rehwoldt's comments:

Originally, Bayley was the one slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. However, she was attacked by an unknown entity backstage the night before The Show of Shows.

