Becky Lynch announces major appearance outside WWE following RAW

Monday's WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch overcome a major obstacle. Now, less than 24 hours later, she has announced that an interesting appearance is coming up.

The Man defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on WWE RAW to end their rivalry. The post-match segment featured a face-off between Lynch and Rhea Ripley to hype up their WrestleMania XL match for the Women's World Championship. However, the mom-of-one has another big happening coming up as she will release her book on March 26, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

Lynch has several book signing appearances announced. She took to X today to announce that she will participate in a special chat and book signing at Sixth & I in Washington, DC, on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET. This will be a virtual and in-person signing.

"Washington, DC... The Man is coming to your city! Join me at Sixth & I on March 28 with Lauren Ober as we talk about my new book. Virtual tickets also available here if you can't make it in person! sixthandi.org," she wrote with the video below.

The "Becky Lynch In Conversation With Lauren Ober" book event will be in-person and virtual. The in-person ticket is $25, or for $40 you can purchase the ticket and signed book. The virtual ticket by itself is $12, but it is free if you also purchase the signed book for $37.

Becky Lynch talks WWE couples

The world of pro wrestling has always had its fair share of real-life wrestler couples. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of the most famous couples from the current WWE era.

There have been several notable real-life couples over the years - Naomi and Jimmy Uso, Sunny and Chris Candido, Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser, Kimberly and Diamond Dallas Page, and Beulah McGillicutty and Tommy Dreamer.

Speaking to New York Post, Lynch recently commented on why there are so many couples in WWE. The Man offered a unique insight into what brings wrestlers together.

"You got a bunch of good looking athletes in the same spot that are on the road 52 weeks a year, that are in this very unique world that people outside of it may not understand. And I mean, everybody's hot," she said.

Lynch and Rollins began dating in January 2019, but they did not go public until that April. They were engaged that August, and then the wedding ceremony was held on June 29, 2021, just seven months after their daughter was born.

