Becky Lynch discusses potential reason for so many current WWE couples

Becky Lynch has opened up about WWE Superstars dating each other. The Man is married to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Lynch recently commented on WWE Superstars dating each other and noted that they are constantly traveling with a bunch of very attractive athletes all year round and how it is a very unique situation for the people involved and that people looking in from the outside may not always understand the dynamics.

You got a bunch of good looking athletes in the same spot that are on the road 52 weeks a year that are in this very unique world that people outside of it may not understand. And I mean, eveybody's hot, she added. [H/T: New York Post.]

Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month and earned a title shot at WrestleMania XL. She will be battling Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows next month. The veteran will be releasing a memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl on March 26.

In an interview with The New York Post, the RAW star revealed being a professional wrestler has given her the life of her dreams.

"It's afforded me the greatest life I could have ever imagined, my amazing husband, my amazing daughter, and a world of possibilities," she said.

WWE star Seth Rollins comments on Becky Lynch's upcoming book

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is proud of his wife's upcoming memoir and Becky Lynch revealed her husband's thoughts recently on social media.

Big Time Becks took to Instagram this week to share a blurb from Seth Rollins that will be featured in her memoir. Rollins wrote that he was proud and inspired by his wife's work. He praised his wife for finding the time to write it while being a full-time WWE Superstar and mother.

"Effortlessly authentic, poignant without ever trying too hard, and a little rough around the edges - that's my lovely wife, and it's also her lovely book. I am so proud and so inspired. Between being a full-time WWE Superstar, a full-time mother, and a GOAT life partner, my one and only somehow casually found the bandwidth to pen a perfect memoir... because of course she did," he wrote.

Becky Lynch has been distracted with the likes of Nia Jax and Liv Morgan on The Road to WrestleMania. She defeated Liv Morgan last Monday night and is scheduled to face Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match tonight on WWE RAW.