Becky Lynch breaks silence following an unprovoked attack on CM Punk

Becky Lynch broke her silence today following her brutal attack on CM Punk during last night's episode of WWE RAW. Big Time Becks interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris to help Seth Rollins retain the title and is now a member of The Vision faction on the red brand.

Lynch hit Punk with a low blow at Clash in Paris and followed it up by slapping him in the face multiple times during this week's edition of RAW. The Second City Saint warned that The Man would regret putting her hands on him, and recent reports suggest AJ Lee could be returning to the promotion soon.

The Man took to her Instagram story to boast about her being at the top of Uncrowned's power rankings for women's wrestling. Lynch also shared an image of herself slapping Punk during last night's WWE RAW, and you can check it out in the image below.

"And it's not just me saying it, other people say it. Ariel Helwani says it!" wrote Lynch.

Lynch slapped Punk last night on RAW. [Image credits: Becky Lynch on Instagram]

The veteran successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris this past Sunday night in France.

Vince Russo claims male WWE star should have attacked Becky Lynch on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes CM Punk should have attacked Becky Lynch after she slapped him on RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo responded to a fan who asked if he would have booked CM Punk to hit Becky Lynch with the GTS on RAW. Russo revealed that he would have and noted that the Women's Intercontinental Champion was a wrestler, not a housewife.

"Yeah, I would have. Absolutely. Maybe I would have let her slap him three times because at that point, what are you supposed to do, bro? You going to stand there and get slapped? And why not? She's a wrestler. She's not a housewife. She is a professional wrestler. That's what she does for a living," Russo said.

You can check out the video below:

AJ Lee is rumored to be returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza to team up with CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the rivalry in the weeks ahead.

