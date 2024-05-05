Becky Lynch breaks silence after huge appearance with Seth Rollins amid his WWE absence

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media to send a message after she made a huge appearance with Seth Rollins amid his current absence from television.

After helping Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline and losing his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, Rollins has been absent from television. Lynch recently revealed that The Visionary had to undergo knee surgery on his torn meniscus after The Show of Shows.

However, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were recently spotted at The Kentucky Derby red carpet. Following their appearance, The Man took to X/Twitter to break her silence. Lynch uploaded a photo of herself and wrote that she always shows out, no matter the occasion.

"Whether it's The Kentucky Derby or #WrestleMania in Las Vegas, you should always bet on Becks to show out. [Photo credits]: Maggie Huber," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch said she always felt a deep connection with Seth Rollins

During a recent interview with Ash Crossan of ET, Becky Lynch said that she always felt a deep connection with Seth Rollins before their relationship even started. The Man also mentioned that she always looked forward to meeting The Visionary during WWE events.

"I feel like there was always a deep connection with him. Like, there was always a bond. He used to tease me, but in a way that was so loving. I'd always run up to him and I'd tell him these stupid jokes and he'd tell me I was the worst and then we'd go our separate ways. But I would always look forward to seeing him so much. He was the person, if we had a joint pay-per-view [event], that I would look forward to seeing the most. I just loved hanging around with him."

Many fans want Seth Rollins to return and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what Rollins has planned for his return to WWE.