"Welcome to the Big time" - Becky Lynch reacts to making history in Saudi Arabia ahead of Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita have made history by becoming the first women to be featured on a WWE billboard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two stars are slated to clash for the RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to share that she's honored to make history in the country. The tweet read:

"First time women have been featured on a @WWE billboard in Riyadh…What an honor! Welcome to the Big time!! #WWEChamber"

Lita also reacted to the news by stating that she's honored that her match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber will be something special across generations.

Lita vs. Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber will be a clash of two generations

The Extreme Diva and the RAW Women's Champion will square off against each other for the first time next Saturday, with the coveted title on the line. If Becky loses, her dreams of heading into WrestleMania as champion will come to an end.

During a recent interview, Lita stated that facing Big Time Becks is special to her, as it will be a fight between two generations.

"I think this match is like a true generational clashing match because we are very kindred spirits," said Lita. "She lives like a pirate, kind of took a very meandering journey to get to her spot in WWE. Same thing [for me] so I kind of cut from the same cloth. I saw a lot of her in me, as she was starting as I first just met her. And then to be at home and watch her catch fire. I was like, “girl.” Not only did I know she had it, but also I was like, “let me in there.”

Lita is already regarded as an all-time great, and Becky Lynch will also go down as one of the greatest female stars in the history of WWE.

