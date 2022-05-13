"It's taken me about 4 years" - Becky Lynch finally concedes former Intercontinental Champion was right

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently shared her agreement to Sami Zayn on being hungry for respect in WWE.

Sami Zayn had an intense conversation a few years back with Becky Lynch on their mixed tag team strategy against Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. He insisted her to let the fire out and put everything she had into her matches. Zayn recently shared his annoyance at being mocked and disrespected by his peers in WWE.

Becky Lynch is currently focused on getting back the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. While addressing the WWE Universe in her absence since WrestleMania 38 where she lost the title, a returning Asuka interrupted her. Thus, leading her to disrupt Asuka's match against Bianca Belair on RAW this week.

Citing references to their conversation years ago, Big Time Becks responded to Sami Zayn on Twitter stating that she agreed with him.

"It’s taken me about 4 years, but you were right Sami. You were right about all of it," tweeted Lynch.

Check out their interaction below:

Becky Lynch is on a roll on Twitter

Big Time Becks has turned heads with her sense of style and fashion since her return to SummerSlam last year.

The former SmackDown women's champion, who has been notable for her unique shades and clothes worn on RAW, has captivated fans and garnered many reactions from WWE Superstars too.

Recently, The Miz took to Twitter to comment on Lynch's look on this week's RAW. The former WWE Champion shared an image of Lynch wearing her shades and Miz wearing a visor covering his face, with the caption 'Who wore it better?' That did not sit well with The Man, who shared an entertaining response.

"I will say Miz…. That’s the best you’ve ever looked"

The RAW Superstar has never shied away from tweeting against her counterparts, most recently including Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Asuka's return has not been well accepted by Big Time Becks yet. She is still vying for a rematch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Do you think Lynch can dethrone Belair to become a three-time RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments.

