Watch: Becky Lynch confronts a fan who made lewd comments towards her

Becky Lynch defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Sunday's WWE Supershow in Albany, New York.

'The Man' dominated most of the match, eventually winning with a rollup. The result did not sit well with the live crowd as they were rooting for Belair.

Since then, several videos have emerged where Lynch can be seen mocking and trolling the crowd during the show. In one of the videos, she was confronting a fan who kept calling her a 'pu**y.' She was trash-talking the fan while hoisting her title.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE as a 'Heel'

When Becky Lynch relinquished her RAW Women's championship and took time off for her pregnancy, she was possibly the most beloved superstar in the WWE.

Upon her stunning return at SummerSlam, Lynch squashed Belair to win the title in 26 seconds. Since then, a sense of arrogance has engulfed her. This shocked a significant section of the WWE Universe, as many believed Lynch would continue as a babyface.

Reports suggest that Lynch, herself, wanted to be a heel. However, in a recent interview, she admitted to utilizing her opportunity and argued that anyone would do the same.

Regardless of the Face-Heel dynamic, Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular stars in the industry. 'The Man' is scheduled to defend her title against 'The EST' at Extreme Rules pay-per-view later this month. They signed the contract on the last episode of SmackDown.

Sasha Banks, who Lynch replaced at SummerSlam, might also be in the mix. She was reportedly present backstage during the last two episodes of SmackDown after being absent since August 13. It would be interesting to see how everything unfolds as the build-up to Extreme Rules continues.

Do you enjoy Becky Lynch more as a Heel or a Face? Do you think Sasha Banks will be inserted into the feud to make it a triple threat at Extreme Rules? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

