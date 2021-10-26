Becky Lynch to defend her title against former Royal Rumble winner next week

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title next week on the Red Brand against 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair in a one-on-one match.

Becky Lynch, then the SmackDown Women's Champion, defended her title last week at Crown Jewel in a Triple Threat Match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. The Man picked up the victory as she pinned Banks.

This week on RAW, Belair confronted her and made it clear she wants a title match claiming that Lynch didn't pin her. After taking shots at each other, they got into a brawl, and the champion agreed.

Later on the show, WWE announced Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship for next week's episode of RAW.

Becky Lynch exchanged her title with Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown in a controversial segment

Last week on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged their titles in a heated segment.

WWE Draft 2021 saw the then SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting drafted to RAW while the then RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown. WWE made Lynch and Flair exchange their belts.

However, the segment on SmackDown ended up becoming highly controversial. The Queen didn't want to look weak during the segment and went off-script by throwing the RAW Women's title on the mat when Lynch tried to grab it from her.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly had a heated backstage confrontation following the segment on SmackDown. Sonya Deville, who was officiating the segment, wasn't happy that Flair went off-script and was "mad enough to want to fight Flair."

