Becky Lynch endorses top SmackDown Superstar's initiative

It has been almost a year since we last saw Becky Lynch inside a WWE ring. However, The Man remains active on social media and often interacts with the WWE Universe.

Recently, Lynch took to Instagram to endorse the 'Sami for Syria' initiative by SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn.

The Man was seen wearing a shirt that encompassed Zayn's dance moves that he broke into while welcoming Logan Paul to SmackDown a few weeks ago.

I’m thrilled to announce the release of this limited edition “Dancin’ Man” T-shirt!



100% of profits go to our #SamiForSyria mobile clinic.



Available this Monday on @PWTees, for one week only! pic.twitter.com/zh1pzttxLN — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 17, 2021

Lynch stated in her post that 100% of the profits go to the 'Sami For Syria' campaign. The initiative by the SmackDown Superstar provides medical assistance to the people of Syria and that the shirt is available for a limited time on Pro Wrestling Tees.

"I have a new favorite shirt. Partially because of the great artwork capturing @samizayn iconic dance moves, but mostly because 100% of the profits go to #samiforsyria to bring medical aid to people in Syria. It’s only available for a limited time so get yours on @prowrestlingtees now," said Becky Lynch.

Even though Sami Zayn plays the character of a bad guy on WWE television, there is no denying that he is one of the most charitable people in real life. Syria, which happens to be the native country for Zayn's parents, is a war-torn nation.

The Great Liberator has worked hard to launch the aforementioned campaign that aims to better the lives of the people living in Syria. He has often found help from fellow WWE Superstars for his cause.

Becky Lynch happens to be the latest person to support Zayn's cause and the former Intercontinental Champion immediately took to Twitter to show his appreciation for The Man.

"Be like The Man. Support the cause. Much love and respect, now and forever, to @BeckyLynchWWE," said Sami Zayn in his tweet thanking Becky Lynch.

Be like The Man. Support the cause.



Much love and respect, now and forever, to @BeckyLynchWWE



Order this shirt now and support the #SamiForSyria mobile clinic:https://t.co/lTLdmUe40r pic.twitter.com/0vs1tQdRSn — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 21, 2021

When can we expect to see Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Becky Lynch teased to make her return to WWE at WrestleMania 37. However, there was no sign of The Man on The Show of Shows and it proved that she was just trolling the fans.

Lynch's fiancee, Seth Rollins, also addressed rumors of The Man returning to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 37.

The former Universal Champion said Lynch is in postpartum following the birth of their daughter and is expected to make her return soon.