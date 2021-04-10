Seth Rollins addresses Becky Lynch return rumors ahead of WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins has told WWE fans that they can expect to hear an update on Becky Lynch’s return “sooner or later.”

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion gave birth to her first child with Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. Although WWE is not advertising Lynch for this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 event, it has been rumored that she could make an appearance.

Speaking to WWE Now India, Rollins said his fiancée is “doing great” four months after giving birth. He also provided a cryptic update on when she could make her WWE return.

“I can’t say when, obviously. I can’t divulge my wife’s secrets. That’s bad for me – I gotta be home with her every day, so I wouldn’t wanna do that, wouldn’t wanna upset her. But no, she’s doing great. Obviously four months postpartum now. She’s making incredible strides in her recovery, and I suggest you’ll have some kind of update from her sooner than later about when she may return. She may not – she may just surprise you. She’s full of surprises, so who knows? Either way, she’s doing great, she’s healthy, baby’s healthy, and she will be back sooner or later.”

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler at last year’s WrestleMania 36 event to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. In May 2020, she relinquished the title on RAW after announcing her pregnancy.

Becky Lynch has also teased her WWE return

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35

Earlier this week, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said Becky Lynch is due to return “in the not-too-distant future.”

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, The Man posted a workout picture on her social media accounts on Friday. The first letter of each word in the caption ("Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Only Now Eternally") spells out "Night One."

The first night of WrestleMania 37 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. The SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will headline the event.

