Becky Lynch "has no friends," says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE legend Trish Stratus took a cheap shot at Becky Lynch, stating she has no friends, following her "missing" report as per the storyline.

The Man was last seen competing for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Trish Stratus took over for Becky Lynch's tag team partner Lita in the match.

However, with ease, Morgan rolled up the WWE Hall of Famer to win the tag team titles. After the bout, Stratus turned on Lynch and executed a "Chick Kick," further cementing the legend's heel turn.

Due to her absence from WWE programming, the latest reports suggest that the company has been sowing creative seeds for Becky Lynch's return on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE created multiple "Missing" posters for Big Time Becks to assist in advancing the storyline between herself and Trish Stratus.

Given the "Missing" posters of Lynch being all over the wrestling fandom, the Hall of Famer claimed that the former RAW Women's Champion has no friends because she is yet to be found.

"Since she has no friends… See, I care. #ThankYouTrish #missing #proactive," Stratus wrote.

Vince Russo questioned Becky Lynch's absence from WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Becky Lynch's absence from RAW for several weeks.

Russo questioned why Lynch was still not on RAW during an episode of Legion of RAW. He said that if WWE intended to take The Man off the air for a few weeks, the assault on her should have been more ferocious.

"So Becky's not been on this show for two straight weeks now. Bro, did you see anything that Trish did to Becky that would have kept her off the show? If she wasn't gonna be on the show for the next two weeks, shouldn't she have gotten some really big heat? Shouldn't she have done something devastating to Becky?" Russo said.

It's unclear when The Man will come back to humble the WWE Hall of Famer to set up a potential dream match.

